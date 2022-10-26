HHHS offers third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Topeka dogs, cats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats around the Capital City.

Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the community on Friday, Nov. 4. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment time.

HHHS noted that each resident may pre-register for up to a maximum of three pets - if someone has more than three pets that need to be fascinated, they are encouraged to pre-register for three and bring their other pets to a future vaccine clinic.

The Shelter indicated that limited appointments are available, so interested community members should pre-register as soon as possible to ensure a spot.

“We are proud to continue this service for our community,” says Community Clinic Coordinator, Shelby Spradling. “It’s been eye-opening to meet so many people who love their pets and can benefit from resources like this to give their pets the best life possible.”

Vaccines available include:

DAPP Vaccine for dogs (protects against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Adenovirus types 1 & 2, Canine Parainfluenza Virus, and Canine Parvovirus – this vaccine is key in a dog’s wellness/prevention plan!) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic

FVRCP Vaccine for cats (protects against Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia – this vaccine is key in a cat’s wellness/protection plan!) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic

Heartworm Test ($20) and

Heartworm Prevention ($10) for dogs – a negative heartworm test is required to purchase heartworm prevention. If a dog has heartworms, they need a different treatment.

Rabies Vaccine for dogs and cats $15

Bordetella Vaccine for dogs (protects against Kennel Cough) $15

Flea and Tick Prevention for dogs and cats $13-$20 depending on the size of your pet

To pre-register your pet, click HERE or call 785-272-2299.

