Gas line struck in Junction City, neighborhood evacuated

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Fire Department responded to a gas line that was struck at 16th and Madison St. around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatch advised fire crews that a four inch gas line had been struck and that Kansas Gas was already on scene. Officials evacuated the 1600 block of N. Madison, part of the 1500 block of N. Madison, and the 400 block of W. 16th St. All residents within a half block radius from the leak were evacuated and no one is allowed to return within one block of the leak until the line is restored.

The roads have been blocked off at the following locations:

  • W. 16th St. and Pierce St.
  • W. 16th St. and Patton Ave.
  • N. Madison St. and W. 15th St.
  • N. Madison St. and W. 17th St.

Officials ask residents stay clear of the scene, and they estimate the repairs will be completed in four hours, which would be around 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

