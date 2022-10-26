Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families.

Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.

Over the years, parks and rec mechanics have taken parts from other equipment, had parts manufactured, and even manufactured parts themselves to keep the train up and running. Mechanic Dan Dodds once took an alternator off of his own pickup truck to put on the train.

Engineers will take the train on its final one-mile runs around Gage Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Traditionally, children have been allowed to ring the train’s bell, and this weekend will be the last chance to do so as the new eclectic train will have programmed sounds to make it sound like a traditional locomotive driven train.

