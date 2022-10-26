First round of regionals boys soccer roundup

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The semifinals for boys soccer wrapped up Tuesday night, and here are the results.

Lawrence Free State def. Topeka High, 1-0.

Shawnee Heights def. KC Washington, 3-1. The Thunderbirds will host St. James Academy Thursday at six p.m.

Washburn Rural def. Lawrence, 3-1. The Junior Blues will host Wichita Northwest at six p.m.

Hayden def. Mulvane/Udall, 1-0. Hayden will head to Buhler High School Thursday at six p.m.

Highland Park def. Lansing, 2-1. The Scots will play Sumner at KC FL Schlagle Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Newton def. Topeka West, 8-1.

Garden City def. Manhattan, 5-1.

Derby def. Junction City, 4-1.

Emporia def. Valley Center, 6-1. The Spartans will host Andover Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

