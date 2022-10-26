Fire reignites at Pines Apartments following blaze that displaced 8 families

A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families.

Emergency officials tell 13 NEWS that a fire reignited late Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Pines Apartment complex in the bathroom of one of the units.

While the fire prompted a full emergency response, officials said the actual blaze was small and caused minimal damage. Residents were free to return to their apartments.

The reignition follows a fire on Sunday, Oct. 23, that displaced eight families and killed one cat.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
Shakynna Simpson
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

Latest News

Pines Apartments fire
Fire reignites at Pines Apartment complex
Donald Trump endorses Derek Schmidt
Trump endorses Schmidt, approves of Kelly
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work
Deer-vehicle collision north of Topeka
Crews respond to car-deer crash early Wednesday north of Topeka