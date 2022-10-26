Fire reignites at Pines Apartments following blaze that displaced 8 families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families.

Emergency officials tell 13 NEWS that a fire reignited late Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Pines Apartment complex in the bathroom of one of the units.

While the fire prompted a full emergency response, officials said the actual blaze was small and caused minimal damage. Residents were free to return to their apartments.

The reignition follows a fire on Sunday, Oct. 23, that displaced eight families and killed one cat.

