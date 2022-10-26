Evergy Green Team opens applications for annual youth deer hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for the Evergy Green Team’s annual youth deer hunt.

Evergy says that its Green Team will host rifle deer hunts for area youth between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11. Due to the highly supervised nature of the event, it said children with little or no hunting experience are encouraged to apply and participate.

Evergy noted that its Green Team’s annual youth deer hunts are held in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and are meant to provide a chance to educate children about wildlife conservation principles, habitat protection and safe and sustainable harvest practices.

The company indicated that the hunts are safe and fun and focus on engaging inexperienced hunters in an area where the odds of success are high due to the abundance of deer.

Evergy said the hunts will be held at the Jeffrey Energy Center, located about 7 miles north of St. Marys, during the early firearm deer season - Nov. 30 - Dec. 11. Children between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to apply.

The company noted that each young hunter will be required to be accompanied by an adult to participate. Hunts will be held in the early morning or late afternoon hours and a limited number of slots are available with priority to those with little or no deer hunting experience.

Evergy indicated that hunting will happen from blinds and participants will be led by volunteer, experienced hunters. Youth are encouraged to bring their own rifles, however, one will be provided if needed.

Evergy also said that every hunter is required to have a Unit 9 deer permit from the KDWP. Hunters 16 and older must also have a hunting license and hunter education certificate or apprenticeship license.

The company noted that an orientation session will be held before the event on Saturday, Nov. 12. Organizers will discuss safety, deer biology and help youth with sighting in rifles.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 3. To apply, email shelly.gomez@evergy.com or call 785-379-4395.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.