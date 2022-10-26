Emporia, Washburn women’s soccer players named All-MIAA team members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women’s soccer players from both Emporia State University and Washburn University have been named as All-MIAA team members.

Emporia State University says three of its women’s soccer players have landed on the All-MIAA First-Team and two others earned recognition from the conference.

ESU’s All-MIAA team members include:

Joanie Westcoat - A Lee’s Summit, Mo., native named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league as well as First-Team All-MIAA.

Mackenzie Dimarco - A Pleasant Hill, Mo., native who earned First-Team All-MIAA honors for the third year in a row with a unanimous selection.

Hannah Woolery - An Overbrook native who was named to the First-Team All-MIAA for the second year straight.

Aislinn Hughes - A McPherson native named to the Second-Team All-MIAA after earning Third-Team honors in 2021.

Abby Bachman - A Wichita native who earned an honorable mention All-MIAA selection.

Washburn University indicated it also had one women’s soccer player to the First-Team All-MIAA while another was named to the second team, another to the third and three team members were given honorable mentions.

WU’s All-MIAA players include:

Khloe Schuckman - All-MIAA First-Team honors for a second consecutive season.

Emily Michaelis - All-MIAA Second-Team honors for a second consecutive season.

Belle Kennedy - All-MIAA Third-Team honors following her freshman season.

Raegan Wells - Honorable mention after her 2022 year.

Carlee Thompson - Honorable mention following her senior campaign.

Viviana Soto-Herrera - Honorable Mention after her sophomore season.

