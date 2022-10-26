Emporia, Washburn women’s soccer players named All-MIAA team members

FILE
FILE(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women’s soccer players from both Emporia State University and Washburn University have been named as All-MIAA team members.

Emporia State University says three of its women’s soccer players have landed on the All-MIAA First-Team and two others earned recognition from the conference.

ESU’s All-MIAA team members include:

  • Joanie Westcoat - A Lee’s Summit, Mo., native named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league as well as First-Team All-MIAA.
  • Mackenzie Dimarco - A Pleasant Hill, Mo., native who earned First-Team All-MIAA honors for the third year in a row with a unanimous selection.
  • Hannah Woolery - An Overbrook native who was named to the First-Team All-MIAA for the second year straight.
  • Aislinn Hughes - A McPherson native named to the Second-Team All-MIAA after earning Third-Team honors in 2021.
  • Abby Bachman - A Wichita native who earned an honorable mention All-MIAA selection.

Washburn University indicated it also had one women’s soccer player to the First-Team All-MIAA while another was named to the second team, another to the third and three team members were given honorable mentions.

WU’s All-MIAA players include:

  • Khloe Schuckman - All-MIAA First-Team honors for a second consecutive season.
  • Emily Michaelis - All-MIAA Second-Team honors for a second consecutive season.
  • Belle Kennedy - All-MIAA Third-Team honors following her freshman season.
  • Raegan Wells - Honorable mention after her 2022 year.
  • Carlee Thompson - Honorable mention following her senior campaign.
  • Viviana Soto-Herrera - Honorable Mention after her sophomore season.

