Emporia State to focus on diversity, equity, inclusion following 30+ terminations

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University will now focus on diversity, equity and inclusion following the termination of more than 30 staff members.

KVOE reports that after 7% of Emporia State University’s staff received a termination notice, the school plans to focus its reinvestment energies on diversity, equity and inclusion.

ESU has planned various investment strategies to improve the area, including:

Increasing the number of students in the summer BRIDGE program to 60 students. This will impact first-generation, low-income students and students of color.

Increasing stipends for student Diversity Ambassadors

Realigning the Interdisciplinary Studies and Ethnic Gener and Identity Studies to the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

ESU Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Nyk Robertson indicated that those investments have prompted the university to create an Intercultural Center.

In addition, the University noted that it will hire a full-time Basic Needs Coordinator to oversee the Corky’s Cupboard food pantry and expand resources for students who may be in need.

Robertson said that diversity, equity and inclusion-related positions are among the most highly sought-after jobs in the nation - with LinkedIn reporting nearly 180% growth in DEI-related jobs over the past five years.

ESU noted that this is the fifth reinvestment announcement it has made after the Kansas Board of Regents approved its Framework for Workforce Management. Previous announcements included new programs, facility upgrades and new or refilled positions.

The university also announced more than 30 staff member terminations as part of the realignment effort. The school is also under investigation by the American Association of University Professors for the move after it urged reconsideration.

