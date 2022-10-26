Emporia State to focus on diversity, equity, inclusion following 30+ terminations

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University will now focus on diversity, equity and inclusion following the termination of more than 30 staff members.

KVOE reports that after 7% of Emporia State University’s staff received a termination notice, the school plans to focus its reinvestment energies on diversity, equity and inclusion.

ESU has planned various investment strategies to improve the area, including:

  • Increasing the number of students in the summer BRIDGE program to 60 students. This will impact first-generation, low-income students and students of color.
  • Increasing stipends for student Diversity Ambassadors
  • Realigning the Interdisciplinary Studies and Ethnic Gener and Identity Studies to the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

ESU Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Nyk Robertson indicated that those investments have prompted the university to create an Intercultural Center.

In addition, the University noted that it will hire a full-time Basic Needs Coordinator to oversee the Corky’s Cupboard food pantry and expand resources for students who may be in need.

Robertson said that diversity, equity and inclusion-related positions are among the most highly sought-after jobs in the nation - with LinkedIn reporting nearly 180% growth in DEI-related jobs over the past five years.

ESU noted that this is the fifth reinvestment announcement it has made after the Kansas Board of Regents approved its Framework for Workforce Management. Previous announcements included new programs, facility upgrades and new or refilled positions.

The university also announced more than 30 staff member terminations as part of the realignment effort. The school is also under investigation by the American Association of University Professors for the move after it urged reconsideration.

Emporia State University realignment efforts
Emporia State to cut 7% of staff following framework vote

About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal or termination notice by Friday - just two days after the vote to approve a new framework policy.

Sit-in held as Board of Regents unanimously approves ESU framework

A sit-in was held by the Emporia State University student body as the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a new Workforce Management Framework for the school at its Wednesday meeting.

Professors’ association calls on Emporia State to reconsider terminations

An association of professors has called on Emporia State to reconsider the termination of more than 30 staff members at the end of September.

Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

A national group representing college professors is investigating Emporia State University for a rash of recent terminations.

