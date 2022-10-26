Election 2022: Steve Johnson, (R) State Treasurer candidate

Election 2022: Steve Johnson, (R) State Treasurer candidate
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

State Rep. Steve Johnson, (R), is challenging incumbent Lynn Rogers, (D), in the state treasurer’s race. Johnson visited Oct. 26. Watch to hear his thoughts on the role of the office and areas he’d like to improve.

Rogers visited the show Oct. 6.

