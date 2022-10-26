Commission to interview nominees for Morris Co. district magistrate judge

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nominating commission for the Eighth Judicial District will interview nominees for a new Morris County district magistrate judge.

Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The Court noted that the vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White. The district includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

The Court indicated that interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Morris Co. Courthouse at 501 E. Main St., in Council Grove. The interview schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

According to the Court, the nominees are:

  • Jay Troxell, Council Grove, owner and CFO, Tiptoz Dance Company LLC
  • Laura Viar, Council Grove, county attorney, Morris County
  • Ryan Young, White City, detective sergeant, Morris County Sheriff’s Office

To be considered for a district magistrate judge, the Court noted that a nominee must be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

After serving one year in office, the Court indicated that a new judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, they will serve a 4-year term.

