Capital City to welcome events for first-ever Global Entrepreneurship Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome events for its first-ever Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration.

For the first time ever, GO Topeka says the greater Topeka area plans to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week - a worldwide celebration during the second week of November to honor and empower entrepreneurs.

GO Topeka indicated that the Capital City’s entrepreneurship week activities will be held between Nov. 14 - 20 and are expected to feature a variety of events to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, develop strategies for success, overcome challenges, access resources and form connections.

The organization noted that the inaugural celebration will align with the 15th anniversary of GEW which has engaged business stakeholders in more than 180 countries across the globe.

“I’m thrilled to see Topeka and Shawnee County get in on this global celebration when it comes to recognizing the accomplishments of our entrepreneurs and success creators,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “Global Entrepreneurship Week is the perfect occasion to highlight, support and inspire entrepreneurs throughout the greater Topeka region. I’m excited to see people come together for the events GO Topeka and our partners have planned, as we’ve got an awesome lineup in store!”

GO Topeka said that the local lineup will include:

An “Opportunities in International Trade” workshop at the Greater Topeka Partnership, 719 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 100

A “Women in Business Conference” organized by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce

An entrepreneur showcase at Washburn University’s football stadium, 1925 SW College Ave.

A “Boots to Business Reboot” designed for active-duty military members and their spouses

More

The organization indicated that more than 20 knowledgeable and talented presenters and panelists will participate in the events.

“Entrepreneurs and small-business owners are vital to our community’s success,” said Karl Klein, regional director of the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Washburn University. “I’m happy to be participating in our area’s GEW events and hope we can help open many more doors for those talented local dream chasers looking to bring their ideas to life.”

For more information or to register for events, click HERE.

