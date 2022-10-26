Annual Harvest Home Dinner to take place Wednesday at Silver Lake church

The 95th annual Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m....
The 95th annual Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St. in Silver Lake. The church is located on US-24 highway just west of the marquee for Silver Lake High School.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Lake church on Wednesday will continue its long tradition of having an autumn dinner, bake sale and bazaar for area residents.

Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St., will have its 95th annual Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located along US-24 highway and is just west of the high school’s marquee board.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include soups, sandwiches and homemade pies, with dine-in and carry-out meals available.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include roast turkey; stuffing; mashed potatoes and gravy; green beans; salad; dinner roll; dessert; and a drink. The dinner cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carryout will be available starting at 4 p.m.

The Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar has been a fall tradition since 1926 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church.

Organizers of the event said the history of the event can be traced to the farming heritage of Silver Lake when, just before Thanksgiving each year, church members would gather for a noon-time meal and bazaar to give thanks for the completion of harvest season.

In 1931 the celebration switched to an evening meal that was open to the community.

In 1970, in addition to the dinner, a lunch was added, primarily to feed the women in the kitchen who were busy preparing the evening Harvest dinner.

However, when word of the lunch began to spread, people started to come to it, as well. The lunch grew and became so popular that the bazaar hours were expanded and the lunch was included in the celebration.

The Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar is sponsored by the Silver Lake United Methodist Women.

.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
The driver’s name has not been released, as of Tuesday at 12 p.m.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
FILE
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in the 1500...
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Low chance for rain to end the work week and an even lower chance of rain this weekend
Seasonal today with light winds
Topeka High boys soccer
First round of regionals boys soccer roundup
‘The Little Russia Chili Parlor’ is on schedule to open sometime in November, an exact date...
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name