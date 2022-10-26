Annual Harvest Home Dinner to take place Wednesday at Silver Lake church

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Lake church on Wednesday will continue its long tradition of having an autumn dinner, bake sale and bazaar for area residents.

Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore St., will have its 95th annual Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located along US-24 highway and is just west of the high school’s marquee board.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include soups, sandwiches and homemade pies, with dine-in and carry-out meals available.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include roast turkey; stuffing; mashed potatoes and gravy; green beans; salad; dinner roll; dessert; and a drink. The dinner cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carryout will be available starting at 4 p.m.

The Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar has been a fall tradition since 1926 at Silver Lake United Methodist Church.

Organizers of the event said the history of the event can be traced to the farming heritage of Silver Lake when, just before Thanksgiving each year, church members would gather for a noon-time meal and bazaar to give thanks for the completion of harvest season.

In 1931 the celebration switched to an evening meal that was open to the community.

In 1970, in addition to the dinner, a lunch was added, primarily to feed the women in the kitchen who were busy preparing the evening Harvest dinner.

However, when word of the lunch began to spread, people started to come to it, as well. The lunch grew and became so popular that the bazaar hours were expanded and the lunch was included in the celebration.

The Harvest Home lunch, dinner and bazaar is sponsored by the Silver Lake United Methodist Women.

