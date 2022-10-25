Wichita woman hospitalized after speed, wet roads play role in Lyon Co. crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was hospitalized after speed and wet pavement were believed to play a role in a Lyon County crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134.5 on northbound I-335 in Lyon co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Chevy Traverse driven by Shawnta N. Smith, 36, of Wichita, had been headed north on the interstate in the right lane. However, her speed had become too fast for the wet road conditions and the vehicle spun off the road. It then hit the median barrier wall before it went through a fence.

KHP indicated that Smith was rushed to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

