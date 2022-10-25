Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior season to remember for Easton Bradstreet who is also chasing history.

Bradstreet is having one magnificent season for the Junior Blues. Bradstreet knew he had a big role this year after losing a big senior class last year.

“I just know that, this year was my time to step up in that big leader role,” he said.

Bradstreet has seen the success of this program being a four year varsity player. Washburn Rural was state runner ups last year, and they took fourth the year before that.

They also clinched the Centennial League title for the 28th straight season.

“We work so well together as a team,” he said. “Our bonding and everything is just so high especially over the past few years that we get to work so well in games and practices are always fun so we’re always upbeat and just having fun with it.”

It hasn’t always been fun for Bradstreet. He’s suffered two concussions and a meniscus tear, each happening in different seasons. But the one that stung the most was the meniscus tear last season.

“It was rough, I was trying to play, trying not to worry about it too much but the time came and I knew I was done and it was heartbreaking,” he said.

When he came back, he says it was a breath of fresh air.

“It was kind of like it brought life back into me basically,” Bradstreet said.

Bradtstreet leads the team in goals with 25 and 14 assists. He’s five behind Sustin Halsey who holds the record for 30 goals in one season and he’s four behind the career mark also held by Halsey. Not to mention, he was the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.

“He’s one of those names that, kids who come and watch our games five or ten years from now, ‘”Remember Easton Bradstreet, he was the guy scoring all the goals’”... I mean I know he’s definitely left his mark and I know he wants to leave his mark with the season ending the right way and not just putting the ball in the back of the net,” Head coach Brian Hensyel said.

Bradstreet believes he can reach those records but he’s thankful for all the support he’s received over his young career.

“Knowing that I’ve been a part of this school is really nice,” Bradstreet says.

He told 13 Sports he hasn’t decided on where he’s going to play soccer in college just yet, but he wants to study to become a chiropractor.

