Washburn recognizes top students in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Top students in the area took the stage Monday night at Washburn University.

The University invited the top 10 percent of students from each high school in Shawnee County to White Concert Hall as part of its Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program. Those students were individually introduced by their respective principals and handed a medal and certificate distinguishing their accomplishment.

Washburn University leaders say the Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program was started last year to recognize the excellence displayed by younger students in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.