Valley Falls USD 338 cancels school due to water issues
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls USD 338 has canceled classes due to city water issues.
Valley Falls Public Schools USD 338 notified students and families just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that there would be no school for the district as the city experiences issues with its water service.
The District noted that parent/teacher conferences will still be held from 4 to 8 p.m.
USD 338 also indicated that tech school students will have classes transportation and will leave the school at 7 a.m.
