Valley Falls USD 338 cancels school due to water issues

FILE - Valley Falls students
FILE - Valley Falls students(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls USD 338 has canceled classes due to city water issues.

Valley Falls Public Schools USD 338 notified students and families just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that there would be no school for the district as the city experiences issues with its water service.

The District noted that parent/teacher conferences will still be held from 4 to 8 p.m.

USD 338 also indicated that tech school students will have classes transportation and will leave the school at 7 a.m.

