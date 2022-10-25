Valley Falls USD 338 cancels school due to water issues

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls USD 338 has canceled classes due to city water issues.

Valley Falls Public Schools USD 338 notified students and families just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that there would be no school for the district as the city experiences issues with its water service.

The District noted that parent/teacher conferences will still be held from 4 to 8 p.m.

USD 338 also indicated that tech school students will have classes transportation and will leave the school at 7 a.m.

