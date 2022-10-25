Tuesday forecast: Dry and warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After much needed rainfall yesterday, dry conditions settle back into the area with near temperatures the remainder of the week. There is another chance for rain toward the end of the week however it will not be like yesterday. It will be more isolated to scattered at best with several areas staying dry.

Taking Action:

Tomorrow morning will be the coolest morning with widespread 30s. While some frost and even fog can’t be ruled out due to light to calm winds and clear skies, a freeze is unlikely with temperatures staying above freezing for most if not all of northeast Kansas.

There is a low chance of rain to end the week, uncertainty exists on specifics including if rain impacts the daytime hours of Thursday so keep checking back for updates.



After overcast skies yesterday we’ll get back into some sun today. Uncertainty exists on if cloud cover lingers for areas east of HWY 75 this afternoon or continues to push eastward into Missouri. This could impact highs slightly and keeping highs more in the upper 50s vs low 60s. Enjoy the sun today because after a brief period of sun tomorrow morning, clouds increase quickly leading to quite a bit of cloud cover for the rest of the work week.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph (gusts up to 20 mph in north-central KS).

Highs will be similar if not slightly cooler Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. There is a low chance of rain late in the afternoon with a slightly better chance Thursday night. Any rain should be out of the area Friday leading to dry conditions and decreasing clouds.

Highs start to warm up more in the mid-upper 60s this weekend and Halloween with low 70s to begin November next Tuesday. Latest Halloween evening forecast, temperatures around 60° by 7pm.

Widespread rain to begin the week (WIBW)

Rain since Sunday Oct 23, at least 0.25" everywhere (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.