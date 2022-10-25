TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, dead at the scene.

TPD said that the person taken into custody on Monday night has since been interviewed and released. It said everyone involved in the situation has also been interviewed and no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

