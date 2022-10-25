TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen.

The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation.

On Aug. 5, TPD said officials were called to Verizon Wireless at 5515 SW 21st St. with reports f a theft. When they arrived, employees reported to officials that several thousands of dollars worth of cell phones had been stolen.

If anyone has information about the crime or the individual, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

