Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Through an investigation, a suspect was identified as Carter R. Zbierski, 49, of Topeka, who was found by officers at a nearby address and arrested.

TPD noted that the incident is believed to be isolated and domestic in nature.

Zbierski was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery and remains behind bars with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.