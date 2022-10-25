Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1994 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Nathyn A. L. Burris, 16, of Topeka, had been headed south on the highway as a 2007 Scion TC driven by Alexzander J. Helm, 16, of Grantville, had been stopped in an attempt to turn into a driveway.

KHP indicated that Burris applied the brakes, but could not stop the truck in time and hit the Scion in the rear. At the same time, a 2021 Dodge Promaster driven by Jason W. Oliver, 48, of Valley Falls, had been headed north on the highway when debris from the collision hit his hood and windshield.

According to the report, Helm was the only driver to sustain an injury as he was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

