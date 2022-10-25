Study finds Kansas’ unemployment holds steady in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study has found that Kansas’ unemployment held steady in September.

With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 263,000 jobs gained in September - fewer than in previous months - personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State.

To see how unemployment rates have changed throughout the nation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from September 2022 to key dates in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Kansas ranked 16th overall with a 2.6% unemployment rate. That is a 3.4% change between September and August, a -13.2% change between 2022 and 2021, a -49.1% change between 2022 and 2020 and a -15.8% change between 2022.

To the east, Missouri ranked 5th overall with a 2.4% unemployment rate. That is a -2.1% change between September and August, a -39.7% change between 2022 and 2021, a -59.4% change between 2022 and 2020 and a -23% change between 2022 and 2019.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 10th overall with a 2.2% unemployment rate. That is a 5.7% change between September and August, a -8.7% change from 2021, a -31.6% change from 2020 and a -28.9% change from 2019.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 31st overall with a 3.2% unemployment rate. That is a 5.1% change between September and August, a 3% change from 2021, a -44% change from 2020 and a 2.7% change from 2019.

Lastly, to the west, Colorado ranked 33rd overall with a 3.4% unemployment rate. That is a -1.9% change between September and August, a -26.8% change from 2021, a -43.8% change from 2020 and a 40.3% change from 2019.

The report also found that Nebraska saw the fifth smallest decrease in unemployment between September and August. Meanwhile, Missouri had the third-largest decrease in unemployment between 2022 and 2021 while Oklahoma saw the smallest decrease. Nebraska also saw the third smallest decrease in unemployment between 2022 and 2020.

The study also indicated that Nebraska had the third-largest decrease in unemployment between 2022 and 2019 while Missouri had the fifth-largest and Colorado had the second-smallest. Lastly, Nebraska tied for the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in September 2022.

The states that saw the best changes include:

Minnesota North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire Missouri

the states that saw the worst changes include:

Illinois Alaska Washington, D.C. Nevada Delaware

To read the full study, click HERE.

