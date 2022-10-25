Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man

The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested...
The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.(Clay Center Police Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing Clay Center man.

Officials say the whereabouts of Bobby Bulk, 84, are unknown, and the public’s assistance has been requested to help locate him.

Bulk is believed to have left his home in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was traveling in a 1998 purple Dodge Dakota with Kansas tag 434AXK. The paint on the hood of the pickup truck is faded.

Bulk is a white male, and approximately 5′ 7″,190 lbs. He has gray hair, a gray beard, and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, and a baseball cap. Bulk has recently experienced memory impairment, and his family has expressed concern for his safety.

Law enforcement officials said if anybody sees Bobby Bulk, or his vehicle, contact 911, or the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

Latest News

Safe Streets hosts property management training for landlords, property managers
The Moravan Lodge is hosting a Czech meal and polka concert Oct. 30, 2022.
Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville’s Moravan Lodge
Pam Foster
Election 2022: Pam Foster, (D) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission candidate
Live at Five
Jake LaTurner
Election 2022: Jake LaTurner, (R) U.S. House Dist. 2 incumbent