Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing Clay Center man.

Officials say the whereabouts of Bobby Bulk, 84, are unknown, and the public’s assistance has been requested to help locate him.

Bulk is believed to have left his home in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was traveling in a 1998 purple Dodge Dakota with Kansas tag 434AXK. The paint on the hood of the pickup truck is faded.

Bulk is a white male, and approximately 5′ 7″,190 lbs. He has gray hair, a gray beard, and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, and a baseball cap. Bulk has recently experienced memory impairment, and his family has expressed concern for his safety.

Law enforcement officials said if anybody sees Bobby Bulk, or his vehicle, contact 911, or the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121.

