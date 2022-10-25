Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.

As officials responded, they said witnesses stopped to help the driver, - later identified as Levi Stephenson, 30, of Shawnee - who was the only occupant of the vehicle, and reported that the driver had suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. They attempted lifesaving measures, however, they were ultimately unsuccessful and the Stephenson passed away.

During the initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the vehicle had been reported as an erratic driver in Johnson Co. and had traveled at speeds over 100 miles per hour, passing other vehicles on the shoulder just before it entered Franklin Co.

Detectives said they determined the gunshot wound had been self-inflicted.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family of Mr. Stephenson during their time of grief,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “We want to extend our gratitude for the patience of all motorists who were diverted while the interstate was closed. We also want to thank Franklin County Emergency Medical Services, Wellsville fire District, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation for their assistance.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, they should report that to the Franklin Co. Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

Latest News

Boil water advisory
City of Horton Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)
Marshall introduces legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases
FILE
KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022
Valley Falls Schools out
Valley Falls USD 338 cancels school due to water issues