Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.

As officials responded, they said witnesses stopped to help the driver, - later identified as Levi Stephenson, 30, of Shawnee - who was the only occupant of the vehicle, and reported that the driver had suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. They attempted lifesaving measures, however, they were ultimately unsuccessful and the Stephenson passed away.

During the initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it found the vehicle had been reported as an erratic driver in Johnson Co. and had traveled at speeds over 100 miles per hour, passing other vehicles on the shoulder just before it entered Franklin Co.

Detectives said they determined the gunshot wound had been self-inflicted.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family of Mr. Stephenson during their time of grief,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “We want to extend our gratitude for the patience of all motorists who were diverted while the interstate was closed. We also want to thank Franklin County Emergency Medical Services, Wellsville fire District, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation for their assistance.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, they should report that to the Franklin Co. Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.