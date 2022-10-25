Safe Streets hosts property management training for landlords, property managers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets hosted a training session Tuesday morning geared towards landlords, property managers, and maintenance workers.

Tuesday’s session was held at the Topeka Police Department.

The goal of the Safe Property Management Training is to provide an in-depth education on some of the many different issues which may come up during a screening process.

Some of the topics covered during Tuesday’s meeting included:

Local drug trends

Leases

Code Compliance

Fire and Safe Codes in the City of Topeka

The Tenant Screening Process

Animal Control

“We are just trying to educate , as you mentioned earlier about the screening process. If you are able to get that right tenant in the first time, it will kind of save you some money in the long run when you don’t have to keep re-cleaning and re-renting when you can get a tenant in there who is going to be there for a while and take care of that property,” said Lynn Smith, Community Prevention Consultant, PARS.

The Crisis Intervention Team was also at the meeting to teach what landlords should do or who to call if they suspect a tenant is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Safe Streets is a program of Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) that was founded in 1995.

