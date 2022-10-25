Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room after her last words, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 4, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner is taking part in the session via video call from a penal colony where she is being held.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

Latest News

Dustin Owens, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend,...
Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend arrested
Authorities found the victim at her home with multiple gunshot wounds after she was reported...
Man charged with murder after pregnant girlfriend found dead
The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to...
Health Minute: COVID 'Scrabble variants' threaten winter surge
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have...
Close races in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin could determine control of Senate