Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash

A portion of the Kansas Ave. bridge was closed Tuesday morning as crews responded to a crash.(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m.

13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash.

A red SUV and dump truck appeared to have collided. The crash then sent the SUV into one of the utility poles along the bridge, leaving it hanging over Kansas Ave. Topeka Fire crews responded and were able to remove it from the bridge.

A female driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

The northbound lanes continue to be impacted and drivers are urged to use caution in that area. The southbound lanes appeared to be moving smoothly.

