Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting

Authorities in Ohio say a father has been arrested after his 3-year-old son was killed with his gun. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet, Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting.

WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Davis’ kids, ages three and six, had easy access to the firearm, and his 3-year-old son ended up getting shot.

Authorities did not immediately report if the child shot himself or if someone else pulled the trigger. The boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound but later died.

Neighbors said they saw the child’s mother frantically speaking to police and pacing back and forth after the incident.

“The mom was as distraught as you would imagine. She knew that her child was severely [injured], if not dead,” said neighbor Alex Evans. “She was screaming and yelling at him [the father] for bringing a gun into her house. She didn’t know he had a gun.”

Davis is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected back in court in November.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

Latest News

President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley, has been a registered kennel owner and dog...
Son of woman killed in fire along with 31 dogs disputes hoarding allegations
New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19....
New COVID booster push to high-risk communities