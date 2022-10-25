One in custody for South Topeka homicide

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka.

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

One person is dead, another is in police custody. TPD says they are not looking for anyone else.

13 NEWS will provide updated information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Timothy Lucas (left) Fredrick Gooch (right)
Oklahoma men arrested after deputies find meth in U-Haul
FILE
Topeka minor arrested after attempted weekend business burglary

Latest News

Washburn Rural volleyball to state
Washburn Rural volleyball to state
Shawnee Heights boys cross country won regionals on (10/22/2022).
Regional Cross Country roundup for boys and girls
Joseph and Winter Lemery lost their pet in a fire while out of town
Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town
Joseph and Winter Lemery lost their pet in a fire while out of town
Joseph and Winter Lemery lost their pet in a fire while out of town