One in custody for South Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka.

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

One person is dead, another is in police custody. TPD says they are not looking for anyone else.

