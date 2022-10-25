Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville’s Moravan Lodge

The Moravan Lodge north of Rossville is hosting a polka concert and Czech meal Oct. 30
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event is bringing polka and traditional Czech food to the Rossville area this weekend.

It’s taking place at the Moravan/Bohemian Hall north of town, 8605 NW Crawford Rd.

Lodge members Diana Dolezilek and Jean Holt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

A highlight of the Oct. 30 event is a concert by Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the show running 3 to 6 p.m. Mollie B is best known for her polka music but showcases a wide range of musical talent. Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults, $10 for those age 16 and younger.

In addition, the group will serve up a traditional Czech meal on the hall’s patio. The meal cost is $15, and does not require a concert ticket. Pie and kolaches also will be available for purchase. Please note, it is cash only.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

Latest News

Safe Streets hosts property management training for landlords, property managers
Pam Foster
Election 2022: Pam Foster, (D) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission candidate
Live at Five
Jake LaTurner
Election 2022: Jake LaTurner, (R) U.S. House Dist. 2 incumbent