Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville’s Moravan Lodge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event is bringing polka and traditional Czech food to the Rossville area this weekend.

It’s taking place at the Moravan/Bohemian Hall north of town, 8605 NW Crawford Rd.

Lodge members Diana Dolezilek and Jean Holt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

A highlight of the Oct. 30 event is a concert by Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the show running 3 to 6 p.m. Mollie B is best known for her polka music but showcases a wide range of musical talent. Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults, $10 for those age 16 and younger.

In addition, the group will serve up a traditional Czech meal on the hall’s patio. The meal cost is $15, and does not require a concert ticket. Pie and kolaches also will be available for purchase. Please note, it is cash only.

