Marshall introduces legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases across the nation.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he introduced the Concerned Citizens Bill of Rights, legislation that would increase transparency in crime reporting and incentivize state and local governments to roll back cashless bail and other soft-on-crime policies.

“Violence and disorder are sweeping the nation under President Joe Biden’s leadership. Kansans’ have seen the devastating consequences of the left’s soft-on-crime attitude and do not want that coming to our state. As the son of a police chief, who taught me to respect those who keep us safe, the coddling of criminals and demonization of our brave law enforcement officers is personal for me. It has gone on long enough,” Sen. Marshall said. “No Federal funds should be given to jurisdictions that push failed policies like recklessly ending cash bail or illogically barring judges from considering a defendant’s criminal history. Americans deserve to be safe and they deserve a government that prioritizes that safety above whatever progressive agenda is being hailed by woke radicals on the internet.”

Marshall noted that Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) will lead companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Cities across the nation are now plagued by violent crime because far-left officials refuse to uphold the rule of law. Every American deserves to live in a community where they feel safe and our legislation will ensure the federal government is not subsidizing and enabling the Democrats’ radical, lawless agenda,” said Chairman Banks.

Specifically, Marshall indicated the legislation would:

Block Department of Justice grants from going to states and localities that have abolished cash-bail policies or that fail to consider the criminal history and dangerousness of a criminal when determining pretrial release.

Require states and localities to fully report crime data to the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

Require states and localities to publicly report: Policies that result in nonenforcement or nonprosecution of crime Sentencing data Statistics regarding crimes committed after pretrial release Ongoing strategies to combat violent crime

Allow small jurisdictions to use Crime Identification Technology Act grants to comply with reporting requirements.

Over the past two years, Marshall said that the rise of well-funded anti-police activists along with the rise of well-funded rogue prosecutors has created a spike in violent crime across the nation. Now, he said many cities and states have adopted even more soft-on-crime approaches as crime rises.

To read the full text of the Concerned Citizens Bill of Rights, click HERE.

