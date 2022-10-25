KS advocacy group traveling the state to address lack of available childcare

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare advocacy group’s spoke with potential advocates in Wamego on Tuesday.

Zero to Thrive spoke with members of the Wamego community about what they call a statewide crisis: a lack of available childcare in many areas in Kansas.

The organization says 98% of rural Kansas counties are unable to meet the childcare demands of the communities.

That’s why they are traveling the state looking to unite Kansans advocating for action from lawmakers.

”When we’re all focused internally on trying to address it in our own communities, we maybe miss the bigger picture that we could all be working together talking to the state legislature saying ‘Here’s our shared problems we’re all facing within the realm of childcare, what can we do about it? How can we think bigger invest bigger for Kansas kids and Kansas families?” said Logan Stenseng, Policy Coordinator for Thrive Allen County.

Zero to Thrive’s Rural Child Success Road Trip stops in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Public Works building.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.