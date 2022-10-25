KDHE, telehealth company partner to simplify access to COVID-19 antivirals

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Environment has partnered with a telehealth company to simplify access to COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that it will collaborate with GoGetDoc to simplify access to COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions. It said GoGetDoc will offer reduced-price telehealth visits for those who test positive for the virus in an effort to make oral antiviral treatments more accessible.

The KDHE indicated that Kansans can now visit the GoGetDoc website to complete an initial screening to see if they are eligible for the service.

The Department noted that regular visits with a primary care provider are important to maintain quality health. By visiting GoGetDoc, it said Kansans have another way to help themselves.

On GoGetHealth, the KDHE said patients with a positive COVID-19 test and mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 will virtually meet with a Kansas doctor to discuss treatment options - including Paxlovid and Lagevrio.

The Department indicated that oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 is authorized for those over the age of 12 and who weigh more than 88 pounds.

To visit the GoGetDocwebsite, click HERE.

