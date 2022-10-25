KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has encouraged residents to get their flu shots in 2022.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Influenza season has arrived in the Sunflower State. While activity remains low, it said flu cases have already been seen in Kansas.

The KDHE indicated that the flu vaccine remains the best way to prevent illness and serious complications - including those that can result in hospitalization or death. It said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents get the shot before activity begins in their community - ideally by the end of October.

“Early indications say the flu may hit a little harder this year, so it’s very important to start thinking about getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at KDHE. “The good news is you don’t need two separate appointments; you can get your flu and COVID vaccines at the same time!”

The Department noted that it monitors flu activity, including the percentage of emergency room visits and deaths that can be attributed to the flu. During the last flu season, it said influenza was a contributing or direct cause of death in 44 cases.

KDHE said pneumonia, which often develops with flu infections, was a contributing or direct cause of death in 1,200 deaths in 2021. However, it said severe infection and symptoms can be avoided with a vaccine.

“The influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone six months of age or older. Being vaccinated against influenza is especially important for anyone at high risk of complications, including babies and young children, pregnant women, older persons and people with certain chronic conditions,” said Duwve.

The Department indicated that Kansans can start to get their vaccines from health care providers, at local pharmacies, health departments and even some medical clinics.

The KDHE noted that getting vaccinated also protects those around a resident. It said vaccinations are important for those who care for young children, adults over the age of 65 and those who care for someone with certain medical conditions.

The Department said that those who do get the flu recover within a few days to less than two weeks, however, some can develop complications like pneumonia which can lead to hospitalization.

To find a flu vaccine near you, click HERE.

