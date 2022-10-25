Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters.

The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.

The National Guard noted that the official party for the ceremony will include U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, adjutant general.

According to the agency, the new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in Kansas. It said the 58,784 square-foot facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training; administrative offices; heated storage; locker rooms; showers and restrooms.

The National Guard indicated that the $18.73 million facility is meant to meet anti-terrorism and force protection requirements and follow the Army Sustainable Design and Development Policy with the use of ground-source heat systems and high-efficiency heating, ventilating and air conditioning.

