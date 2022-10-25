Kansas businesses honored for excellence in industry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas businesses have been honored for their excellence in their respective industries.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Salina-based Vortex Global has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita was honored with the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

Gov. Kelly noted that businesses and individuals around the state were honored on Thursday, Oct. 20, for their contributions to Kansas communities and the state’s economy at the Kansas Department of Commerce’s 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards ceremony.

“Both Vortex Global and Textron Aviation exemplify what Kansas has become – a state where innovation thrives and businesses can grow and succeed,” Kelly said. “These companies, and all of the To the Stars award-winners, deserve credit for their significant contributions to Kansas’ record-breaking economy.”

Kelly indicated that a record high of 237 businesses, organizations and individuals were nominated in 10 categories for the awards. Nominees were reviewed and scored for various criteria such as business expansion, employee recruitment and retention practices, training and educational programs, capital investments and support of local community events.

The Governor said a total of 181 Merit Awards and 56 Regional Awards were given out at the event. Additionally, she said one nominee from each category was named a Statewide Winner, which makes them finalists for the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

“These recipients are driving local and statewide success with their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Because they are doers, I also challenged these amazing businesses and businesspeople to help normalize the incredible run our state is on.”

Kelly noted that the Award of Excellence winner, Vortex Global, was founded in Salina in 1977 and specializes in design and manufacturing components for the transport and flow control of dry bulk solids. With a global network that spans more than 120 countries, she said Vortex delivers global solutions through localized relationships with more than 20,000 companies.

In addition, Kelly indicated the following businesses and businesspeople were the 2022 Statewide Award winners:

Nicholson Ventures, Dodge City – Agribusiness Award

Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita – Apprenticeship Champions and Partners Award

Radiation Detection Technologies, Manhattan – Business Innovation Award

Build SMART, Lawrence – Cool Things Made in Kansas Award

Topside Manor, Goodland – Healthcare/Nonprofit Award

Cashco, Inc., Ellsworth – Manufacturing/Distribution Award

Russell Stover Chocolates, Abilene – Non-Traditional Talent Pools Award

Majestic Service & Truck Stop, St. Francis – Retail/Service Award

Akul Patel, A-1 Computers, Fredonia – Under 30 Entrepreneur and Businessperson Award

Travis Young, Vortex Global, Salina – Welcome Back Award

The Governor said the 2022 Exporter of the Year winner, Textron Aviation, is home to Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands. She said Textron has one of the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolios in the world and provides customers with more than 250,000 aircraft in more than 170 countries.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.