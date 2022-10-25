Halloween Events 2022

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned.

DateTimeEventLocation
Oct. 26 - Wednesday6 - 7:30 p.m.YMCA Trunk or Treat3635 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
Oct. 27 - Thursday5 - 7 p.m.Kansas National Guard Trunk or Treat125 SE Airport Dr., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday5 - 7 p.m.Tecumseh Trunk or Treat3346 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh
Oct. 28 - Friday5 - 7 p.m.Ghouls and Goblins Halloween Event1601 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday5 - 8 p.m.Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office Trick or Treat Night709 Utah St., Hiawatha
Oct. 28 - Friday5:30 - 7 p.m.Hi-Crest Trunk or Treat3510 SE Indiana St., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday5 - 8 p.m.Conduent Family Fun Night3231 SE 6th Ave., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday6 - 8 p.m.Washburn Trunk or Treat1700 SW College Ave., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday6 - 9 p.m.Auburn Community Trunk or Treat121 W. 11th St., Auburn
Oct. 28 - Friday6 - 10 p.m.Nightmare Before Halloween Haunted House200 SW Jackson St., Topeka
Oct. 28 - Friday7 - 8 p.m.Trunk or Treat7433 SW 29th St., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday8 a.m. - 12 p.m.Trick or Tractor2701 U.S. 24 Highway, Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday9 a.m. - 3 p.m.Boo at the Zoo635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday1 - 3 p.m.Cops and Costumes with the Salina Police Department255 N. 10th St., Salina
Oct. 29 - Saturday1 - 3 p.m.Christ Lutheran Trunk or Treat3509 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday1 - 4 p.m.Trick or Treat on the Patio1312 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday2 - 4 p.m.Caldwell Banker Trunk or Treat2222 SW 29th St., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday3 - 5 p.m.Fallapalooza730 SW Fairlawn Ave., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday4 p.m.Community Trunk or Treat200 E. Lake St., Silver Lake
Oct. 29 - Saturday5 - 6:30 p.m.Trunk or Treat3740 SW South Park Ave., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday5 - 8 p.m.Eudora Trunk or TreatMain St. and CPA park, Eudora
Oct. 29 - Saturday5 - 9 p.m.Topeka Baseball Trunk or Treat2801 SE 25th St., Topeka
Oct. 29 - Saturday6 p.m.Oakland Community Trunk or Treat801 NE Poplar St., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday12 - 2:30 p.m.Northland Church Games and Goodies3102 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday3 - 5 p.m.Countryside Methodist Trunk or Treat3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday3 - 5 p.m.Grace Episcopal Trunk or Treat701 SW 8th St., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday3 - 5 p.m.NOTO Trunk or Treat900 block N. Kansas Ave., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday3 - 5 p.m.Stull Methodist Trunk or Treat1596 E. 250 Rd., Lecompton
Oct. 30 - Sunday4 p.m.Community Church Trunk or Treat1819 SW 21st St., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday4 - 6 p.m.El Gallo Trunk or Treat3501 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
Oct. 30 - Sunday5 - 6:30 p.m.Berryton Trunk or Treat6741 SW Berryton Rd., Berryton
Oct. 30 - Sunday6 - 9 p.m.Skateaway Trunk or Treat815 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday3 - 5 p.m.Halloween HowlCourt St., Clay Center
Oct. 31 - Monday3:30 - 5 p.m.Aspire Trunk or Treat2600 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday5 - 7 p.m.Soldier Township Fire Department Annual Halloween Safehouse600 NW 46th St., Soldier
Oct. 31 - Monday5 - 7 p.m.Shawnee Heights Trunk or Treat5301 SE California St., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday5 - 7 p.m.Seaman Community Trunk or Treat2036 NW Taylor St., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday5 - 7 p.m. Hallo-weiner Roast Trunk or TreatPerry and Main St., Rossville
Oct. 31 - Monday5:30 - 7:30 p.m.BOSS Trunk or Treat2130 Trooper Dr., Fort Riley
Oct. 31 - Monday5:30 - 7:30 p.m.Rolling Hills Church Trunk or Treat4530 NW Hiawatha Pl., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday5:30 p.m.Spangles Trunk or Treat635 NW Highway 24, Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday5 - 8 p.m.St. Marys Police Department Trunk or Treat500 W Lasley St., St. Marys
Oct. 31 - Monday6 p.m.City of Chapman Trunk or Treat400 - 500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman
Oct. 31 - Monday6 - 8 p.m.Topeka and Shawnee County Trunk or TreatSE 7th St. between S. Kansas Ave. and SE Quincy St., Topeka
Oct. 31 - Monday7:30 p.m.Movie in the Park - The Nightmare Before Christmas400 - 500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman

Safety Tips from local law enforcement:

  1. Stay in well-lit areas
  2. Always trick-or-treat with friends or family
  3. Do not enter a strange home or vehicle
  4. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes
  5. Make sure you can see well out of any masks
  6. Take a flashlight
  7. Make sure an adult checks treats before they are eaten
  8. Only trick-or-treat at homes with a porch light on
  9. Look both ways before crossing the street
  10. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult
  11. Make sure costumes are properly sized to avoid trippping
  12. Always walk together and cross at a street corner or walk signal

Nextdoor Treat Map: CLICK HERE

