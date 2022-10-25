Halloween Events 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned.

Safety Tips from local law enforcement:

Stay in well-lit areas

Always trick-or-treat with friends or family

Do not enter a strange home or vehicle

Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes

Make sure you can see well out of any masks

Take a flashlight

Make sure an adult checks treats before they are eaten

Only trick-or-treat at homes with a porch light on

Look both ways before crossing the street

Younger children should be accompanied by an adult

Make sure costumes are properly sized to avoid trippping