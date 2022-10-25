Halloween Events 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Oct. 26 - Wednesday
|6 - 7:30 p.m.
|YMCA Trunk or Treat
|3635 SW Chelsea Dr., Topeka
|Oct. 27 - Thursday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Kansas National Guard Trunk or Treat
|125 SE Airport Dr., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Tecumseh Trunk or Treat
|3346 SE Tecumseh Rd., Tecumseh
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Ghouls and Goblins Halloween Event
|1601 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|5 - 8 p.m.
|Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office Trick or Treat Night
|709 Utah St., Hiawatha
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|5:30 - 7 p.m.
|Hi-Crest Trunk or Treat
|3510 SE Indiana St., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|5 - 8 p.m.
|Conduent Family Fun Night
|3231 SE 6th Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|6 - 8 p.m.
|Washburn Trunk or Treat
|1700 SW College Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|6 - 9 p.m.
|Auburn Community Trunk or Treat
|121 W. 11th St., Auburn
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|6 - 10 p.m.
|Nightmare Before Halloween Haunted House
|200 SW Jackson St., Topeka
|Oct. 28 - Friday
|7 - 8 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|7433 SW 29th St., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Trick or Tractor
|2701 U.S. 24 Highway, Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Boo at the Zoo
|635 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Cops and Costumes with the Salina Police Department
|255 N. 10th St., Salina
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Christ Lutheran Trunk or Treat
|3509 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|1 - 4 p.m.
|Trick or Treat on the Patio
|1312 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|2 - 4 p.m.
|Caldwell Banker Trunk or Treat
|2222 SW 29th St., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|Fallapalooza
|730 SW Fairlawn Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|4 p.m.
|Community Trunk or Treat
|200 E. Lake St., Silver Lake
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|5 - 6:30 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|3740 SW South Park Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|5 - 8 p.m.
|Eudora Trunk or Treat
|Main St. and CPA park, Eudora
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|5 - 9 p.m.
|Topeka Baseball Trunk or Treat
|2801 SE 25th St., Topeka
|Oct. 29 - Saturday
|6 p.m.
|Oakland Community Trunk or Treat
|801 NE Poplar St., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|12 - 2:30 p.m.
|Northland Church Games and Goodies
|3102 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|Countryside Methodist Trunk or Treat
|3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|Grace Episcopal Trunk or Treat
|701 SW 8th St., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|NOTO Trunk or Treat
|900 block N. Kansas Ave., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|Stull Methodist Trunk or Treat
|1596 E. 250 Rd., Lecompton
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|4 p.m.
|Community Church Trunk or Treat
|1819 SW 21st St., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|4 - 6 p.m.
|El Gallo Trunk or Treat
|3501 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|5 - 6:30 p.m.
|Berryton Trunk or Treat
|6741 SW Berryton Rd., Berryton
|Oct. 30 - Sunday
|6 - 9 p.m.
|Skateaway Trunk or Treat
|815 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|3 - 5 p.m.
|Halloween Howl
|Court St., Clay Center
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|3:30 - 5 p.m.
|Aspire Trunk or Treat
|2600 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Soldier Township Fire Department Annual Halloween Safehouse
|600 NW 46th St., Soldier
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Shawnee Heights Trunk or Treat
|5301 SE California St., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Seaman Community Trunk or Treat
|2036 NW Taylor St., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5 - 7 p.m.
|Hallo-weiner Roast Trunk or Treat
|Perry and Main St., Rossville
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
|BOSS Trunk or Treat
|2130 Trooper Dr., Fort Riley
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
|Rolling Hills Church Trunk or Treat
|4530 NW Hiawatha Pl., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5:30 p.m.
|Spangles Trunk or Treat
|635 NW Highway 24, Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|5 - 8 p.m.
|St. Marys Police Department Trunk or Treat
|500 W Lasley St., St. Marys
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|6 p.m.
|City of Chapman Trunk or Treat
|400 - 500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|6 - 8 p.m.
|Topeka and Shawnee County Trunk or Treat
|SE 7th St. between S. Kansas Ave. and SE Quincy St., Topeka
|Oct. 31 - Monday
|7:30 p.m.
|Movie in the Park - The Nightmare Before Christmas
|400 - 500 block of N. Marshall St., Chapman
Safety Tips from local law enforcement:
- Stay in well-lit areas
- Always trick-or-treat with friends or family
- Do not enter a strange home or vehicle
- Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes
- Make sure you can see well out of any masks
- Take a flashlight
- Make sure an adult checks treats before they are eaten
- Only trick-or-treat at homes with a porch light on
- Look both ways before crossing the street
- Younger children should be accompanied by an adult
- Make sure costumes are properly sized to avoid trippping
- Always walk together and cross at a street corner or walk signal
