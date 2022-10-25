Fork in the Road: Restaurant Ticíno offers Mediterranean style to St. Mary’s

ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant in St. Mary’s offers a style that normally isn’t offered in northeast Kansas.

Restaurant Ticíno is a newly opened restaurant that offers Mediterranean cuisine and decor. “We needed a bit of a different option, especially in St. Mary’s,” Priska Eccles, the owner of the restaurant, said.

The Mediterranean style is one that is unique to Kansas. “It’s a broad range,” Eccles said. “From the Greek cuisine to the Italian to the northern, like Morocco and Lebanese, all of those areas. They have great food and great food culture.”

The restaurant is located at 518 W Bertrand St, St Marys, KS 66536.

