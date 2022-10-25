Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in the 1500...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street.

Initial reports indicated a man had been wounded in the foot in an accidental shooting.

Police officials said the man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Additional details, including the condition of the person who was injured, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

