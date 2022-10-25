Two-vehicle collision reported Tuesday morning in west Topeka
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision early Tuesday at a busy intersection in west Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.
There were no immediate reports on injuries resulting from the crash.
