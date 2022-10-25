Election 2022: Pam Foster, (D) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission candidate

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District.

Democrat Pam Foster is challenging Republican incumbent Bill Riphahn. She visited the show Oct. 25 to discuss her reasons for running and where she feels the county needs improvements.

Riphahn visited the show Oct. 14.

