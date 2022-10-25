Election 2022: Jake LaTurner, (R) U.S. House Dist. 2 incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms in Congress, which means you’ll decide who fills those seats on the November ballot.

Republican Jake Laturner is seeking a second term in the state’s 2nd District. He visited the show Oct. 25 to share his background, reasons for running, and top priorities if elected.

Democrat Patrick Schmidt is challenging LaTurner. Schmidt visited Oct. 19.

