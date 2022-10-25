Denison Ave. reopened after trash truck spills hydraulic fluid
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Denison Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after a trash truck spilled 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.
The Manhattan Fire Department says that just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials closed Denison Ave. between Olympic and Kerr Dr. as crews attempted to clean a fluid spill in the area.
MFD told 13 NEWS that a trash truck had released about 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.
Officials noted that Denison Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half, but has since reopened.
