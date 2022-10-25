Denison Ave. reopened after trash truck spills hydraulic fluid

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Denison Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after a trash truck spilled 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.

The Manhattan Fire Department says that just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials closed Denison Ave. between Olympic and Kerr Dr. as crews attempted to clean a fluid spill in the area.

MFD told 13 NEWS that a trash truck had released about 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway.

Officials noted that Denison Ave. was closed for about an hour and a half, but has since reopened.

