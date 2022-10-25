City leaders discuss financial outlook for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is financially steady through the next year, but if the current economy doesn’t change, tough decisions could be in store.

“We’re optimistic about how things are looking for 2023. I think I’ve publicly stated to the governing body that when we’re looking at 2024 and 2025 there’s a little more concern just because of the unknowns with the economy,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

With the cost of most everything rising these days some people are concerned about the cities budget moving forward. One line item is street maintenance and having enough funding available for pot holes.

“We try to be fiscally conservative but at the same time meet those obligations that we know have to be met,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “You mentioned roads. That’s something that just can’t be ignored. So in order to do that you trim where you can and still meet that primary need in the city.”

Another topic on the table was the now vacant council seat for district 9. Councilman Mike Lesser is resigning, citing the need for more time for other obligations in his life.

“I was surprised when he came in but at the same time I know that he’s spent a lot of time thinking this through,” said Wade, “and very appreciative of his service to the city. His resignation is effective Monday night going into November 1st so he’ll be missed.”

The deadline for city council applications is November 21st followed by interviews and a final decision in early December. Mayor Padilla says he will be looking for someone committed to Topeka.

“I’m looking for someone who has shown me already that they’ve been involved in the community,” said Padilla, “and have been engaged in activities that support either private organizations or city efforts to make the city better because that shows me their commitment to the success of the city. I am looking for somebody who is willing to be a team player.”

To apply for any of the current job openings with the city, click here.

