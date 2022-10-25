City of Horton Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory for the City of Horton has been rescinded by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Horton public water supply system in Brown County. It said the advisory had been issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain this pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all necessary measures to notify customers as soon as possible. Regardless of who issues a boil water advisory, it said it is the only entity able to issue the rescind order after testing at a certified lab.

The Department indicated that lab test samples collected from the City of Horton show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
FILE
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

Latest News

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS)
Marshall introduces legislation to create more transparency in criminal cases
FILE
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FILE
KDHE encourages Kansans to get flu shots in 2022
Valley Falls Schools out
Valley Falls USD 338 cancels school due to water issues