City of Horton Boil Water Advisory rescinded by KDHE

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory for the City of Horton has been rescinded by the KDHE.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Horton public water supply system in Brown County. It said the advisory had been issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain this pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all necessary measures to notify customers as soon as possible. Regardless of who issues a boil water advisory, it said it is the only entity able to issue the rescind order after testing at a certified lab.

The Department indicated that lab test samples collected from the City of Horton show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

