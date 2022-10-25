Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online.

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Lawrence listed the ring online with Heritage Auctions, which specializes in auctioning off sports collectibles. The current bid on the ring is $15,500. The online auction is set to end next month. The item’s page lists its estimated value at $50,000 or more.

The 295-pound defensive lineman played three seasons with Auburn University before going undrafted in 2017. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints later that year. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, where he played in 11 games before he was waived.

Lawrence signed with the Chiefs practice squad in November 2019, but never played in a game. He was waived the September after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Lawrence played one game after signing with the Washington Football Team practice squad in September 2020 before being released the following August. He hasn’t played for an NFL team since then.

The tackle compiled a career total of 9 tackles in 13 games played, along with a pass deflection, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The description of the ring states:

2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Championship Ring Presented to Defensive Tackle Devaroe Lawrence. On the Golden Anniversary of the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl victory, the 2018 NFL MVP and most exciting young quarterback in the game avenged his Super Bowl LIII loss with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LIV. The presented ring is identical in construction to the one issued to Patrick Mahomes and the men who downed the San Francisco 49ers in America’s greatest sporting event, however this one was issued to practice squad member Devaroe Lawrence, who will provide a letter of provenance to accompany the lot. [KCTV5 NOTE: The above paragraph incorrectly states the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIII. They had actually lost in the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots]

Two marquise cut diamonds symbolize the two Lombardi Trophies in franchise history, with sixty diamonds in the arrowhead representing the sixty years of the team’s existence. The fifty diamonds that surround the rubies and logo signify the years between championships, while the sixteen custom cut rubies are the sum of AFC West division titles (10) and appearances under head coach Andy Reid (6). The 122 diamonds around the top edges recognize the NFL centennial and the team’s twenty-two playoff appearances. “World Champions” stands in raised text at the perimeter of the face. Four princess cut rubies symbolize four straight AFC West titles.

Left shank identifies the recipient by surname and diamond-studded jersey number, with the team motto and the record decibel level at Arrowhead Stadium nearby. Right shank celebrates the “Chiefs Kingdom” fanbase, while logo and score of Super Bowl LIV fills the remaining space.

Interior band records the scores of the games en route to the grand finale, with engraved player signature and “Jostens 10K” stamping. “LH” on exterior bottom band remembers the pioneering Lamar Hunt. Band measures to a size thirteen (13). Total weight is eighty-three grams (83 g.). Original wood and etched glass display box and cardboard packaging joins the ring, which presents in effectively pristine condition. Letter of provenance from Devaroe Lawrence.

Images of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence's Super Bowl ring he received as a member of the Chiefs practice squad following Kansas City's title run. (Heritage Auctions | HA.com)

