Chiefs’ Frank Clark suspended two games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The suspension stems from Clark pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents back in 2021. He was sentenced to one year probation and 40 hours of community service.

As the Chiefs are on a bye this coming week, Clarks’s suspension will be enforced during their next two games against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

