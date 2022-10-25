Chiefs’ Frank Clark suspended two games

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark talks to teammates during NFL football training...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark talks to teammates during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The suspension stems from Clark pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in separate incidents back in 2021. He was sentenced to one year probation and 40 hours of community service.

As the Chiefs are on a bye this coming week, Clarks’s suspension will be enforced during their next two games against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St....
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
Defense lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court for a...
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
According to Shawnee County Dispatch at around 6:27 pm emergency crews were called to the Pines...
One cat dead, eight families displaced after fire breaks out at apartment complex
The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate...
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
FILE
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

Latest News

Images of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence's Super Bowl ring he received as a member of the...
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
Washburn Rural senior Easton Bradstreet
Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past
Shawnee Heights boys cross country won regionals on (10/22/2022).
Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named OAOW