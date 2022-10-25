Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world.

The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million.

“We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation to be part of her philanthropic vision is a testament to the determined work of Sunflower’s many partners across Kansas – nonprofit organizations and public entities that remain steadfast in their efforts to improve the health of their communities and enhance the quality of life for all who call Kansas home.”

The foundation has partnerships with rural communities throughout the state designed to strengthen health care systems, address food and nutrition security, create more opportunities for people to get outdoors and stay active.

Scott’s donation will allow the foundation expand on work in these areas and others.

“This timely gift will accelerate and enhance our ability to advance equity in health care and find innovative strategies and solutions for improving and sustaining rural health systems,” Hall said.

Scott has pledged to give away at least half of her wealth in charity in her lifetime. She said she seeks to identify and award funds to high-impact, equity-oriented nonprofits working to support the needs of people and groups that historically have been underrepresented.

According to the Sunflower Foundation, their rural-based grant-making strategy has engaged thousands of Kansans who are working to make the state a healthier place, with nearly 40% of its grants and over 40% of its grant dollars distributed in the past 10 years having supported entities in rural communities.

