$22+ million granted to 65 Kansas organizations to aid victims, survivors of crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $22 million has been granted to 65 organizations in Kansas to help victims and survivors of violent crimes.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, more than $22 million was granted to Kansas organizations to support crime victims and survivors. She said the funds were provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance program.
“Survivors of crime deserve the resources and support they need to overcome trauma, achieve stability and independence, and see justice served,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding goes directly to organizations across the state working to accomplish that mission.”
Gov. Kelly noted that VOCA grants support the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims and survivors through direct services. She said a total of $22,045,285 was awarded 65 agencies. Those agencies are as follows:
|County
|Organization
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$337,116
|Barton
|Barton Co. Attorney’s Office
|$45,994
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$560,768
|Butler
|Butler Co. Attorney’s Office
|$44,252
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$96,834
|Butler
|Sunlight Children’s Services
|$274,993
|Butler
|Tri-County CASA
|$57,896
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$57,403
|Crawford
|Children’s Advocacy Center
|$87,480
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$344,211
|Douglas
|Child Advocacy Center of Douglas Co.
|$66,425
|Douglas
|Douglas Co. CASA
|$26,570
|Douglas
|Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office
|$59,627
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|$308,706
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$551,378
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services
|$507,950
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$324,315
|Finney
|Spirit of the Plains CASA
|$42,207
|Ford
|CASA - Children Worth Saving
|$87,216
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$140,307
|Ford
|Ford Co. Attorney’s Office
|$172,185
|Ford
|Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|$105,396
|Geary
|CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|$45,255
|Harvey
|CASA: A Voice for Children
|$55,970
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault Task Force
|$827,388
|Harvey
|Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center
|$91,569
|Johnson
|CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|$169,656
|Johnson
|Johnson Co. District Attorney’s Office
|$113,841
|Johnson
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|$171,596
|Johnson
|Safehome
|$1,433,980
|Johnson
|Sunflower House
|$573,314
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$177,436
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$227,253
|Lyon
|SOS
|$590,287
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$473,767
|Reno
|Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center
|$146,127
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$258,855
|Riley
|Kansas State University
|$302,034
|Riley
|Riley Co. Police Department
|$73,171
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$239,969
|Saline
|Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|$191,435
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$1,038,019
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$798,955
|Sedgwick
|CAC of Sedgwick Co.
|$798,759
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$435,069
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$188,518
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
|$134,047
|Sedgwick
|Roots and Wings CASA
|$113,772
|Sedgwick
|Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$62,261
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$288,906
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$691,467
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Children’s Home
|$438,800
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$720,773
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis / Domestic Violence Services
|$305,227
|Shawnee
|City of Topeka Police Department
|$63,288
|Shawnee
|Disability Rights Center of Kansas
|$734,092
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$769,532
|Shawnee
|Kansas Legal Services
|$803,566
|Shawnee
|LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|$97,451
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment
|$433,426
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$801,899
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$1,252,718
|Wyandotte
|The Family Conservancy
|$194,041
|Wyandotte
|Unified Government of Wyandotte Co. / Kansas City, Kan., Police Department
|$362,749
|Wyandotte
|Veronica’s Voice
|$55,818
