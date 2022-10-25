2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found Marissa Hulsey, of St. Peters, Mo., had been headed west on the interstate in a gray 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer hit the vehicle head-on.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Hulsey and a juvenile were both treated for minor injuries by EMS at the scene.

